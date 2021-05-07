Langford (concussion) is available for Friday's matchup against the Bulls, Chris Forsberg of NBCS Boston reports.
After sitting out Wednesday's win over the Magic due to a concussion, Langford will be available Friday. With Jaylen Brown (ankle) still out, Langford could see increased minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Probable vs. Bulls•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Doesn't produce in start•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Starting for injured Brown•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Hands out six dimes in spot-start•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Set to start Wednesday•