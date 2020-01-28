Celtics' Romeo Langford: Back from G League
The Celtics recalled Langford from the G League's Maine Red Claws on Tuesday, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Langford will be up with the parent club for Tuesday's game in Miami to provide some extra reinforcement off the bench with Jayson Tatum (groin) doubtful to play and Javonte Green (knee) considered questionable. Even if both Tatum and Green sit out, Langford won't be a lock to enter coach Brad Stevens' rotation.
