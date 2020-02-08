Celtics' Romeo Langford: Back to bench
Langford will come off the bench Friday against the Hawks, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
As expected, Langford will return to his usual role with both Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart healthy. In 13 games as a reserve this season, he's averaged 2.5 points in 9.0 minutes.
