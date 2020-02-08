Celtics' Romeo Langford: Career-best effort off bench
Langford scored a career-high 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 112-107 win over the Hawks.
Seeing significant minutes for the second straight game, the rookie wing delivered his best NBA performance yet. Langford has had trouble cracking the Celtics' rotation on a consistent basis so far, but Friday's effort -- both offensively and defensively -- could be a sign he's ready for a bigger role.
