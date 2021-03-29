Langford (COVID-19 protocols) was recently cleared for full training by a cardiac specialist but remains without a timeline for his return, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old has been in the NBA's health and safety protocols over the past few weeks, so he'll need some time to rebuild his conditioning after an extended period of limited activity. Langford is progressing toward his return, though it's uncertain when he may be able to make his season debut.