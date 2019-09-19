Celtics' Romeo Langford: Cleared for training camp
Langford (thumb) has been cleared to fully participate in training camp, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
Langford underwent thumb surgery on his shooting hand in the offseason, which forced him to miss summer league. The No. 14 overall pick out of Indiana will look to make a strong impressing during camp to secure some minutes on the wing.
