Langford (knee) doesn't appear on the Celtics' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

The rookie will receive the green light to suit up for the first time in his NBA career after he completed a full practice Tuesday and wasn't hampered by his right knee injury. Even so, Langford isn't expected to be a regular part of coach Brad Stevens' rotation, so don't expect to see him play unless the contest turns non-competitive in the second half.