Langford (conditioning) will be available Friday against the Rockets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Hip and wrist injuries, along with health and safety protocols, have prevented Langford from playing this season. However, he'll finally be available for a game Friday. It's not a guarantee he'll see the court, but he'll represent another option on the wing for coach Brad Stevens when the offense is stagnant.
