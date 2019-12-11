Celtics' Romeo Langford: Cleared to play
Langford has been cleared to play Wednesday against Indiana.
Langford was initially ruled out of Wednesday's game, but he apparently made more progress than expected and should be available off the bench should coach Brad Stevens call his number Wednesday night. The first-round-pick out of Indiana is yet to log an NBA minute this season.
