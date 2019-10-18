Celtics' Romeo Langford: Could start practicing next week
Coach Brad Stevens said Friday that Langford (knee) did non-contact work and could be a full participant in practice as soon as Monday.
Langford looks to be steadily moving in the right direction in his recovery from a right knee strain. It remains unclear whether he will be cleared to play in the season opener Wednesday, but the Celtics should have an update on the rookie's status at the start of next week.
