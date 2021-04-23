Langford posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 32 minutes during Thursday's 99-86 win over the Suns.

Langford's 32 minutes marked a season high as he started for Jaylen Brown (shoulder), but he produced at an extremely low rate despite the increased workload. The 21-year-old has yet to score more than six points in a game so far in April since he returned from COVID-19 and a wrist injury.