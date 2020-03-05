Celtics' Romeo Langford: Done for night
Langford (illness) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Langford apparently caught the bug that's been making its way around Boston's locker room. He finished the night with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes. Langford should be tentatively considered questionable for Friday's game against Utah.
