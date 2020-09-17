Langford (wirst/adductor) is doubtful to return to Thursday's contest against the Heat due to a strained right adductor.
Updating on a previous report, Langford remains doubtful to return to Thursday's game. The guard went to the locker room during the first quarter and has yet to return. During his absence, Semi Ojeleye figures to see an increase in minutes for the Celtics.
More News
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Ruled out•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Heads to locker room•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Will need surgery after season•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Available for Game 1•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Practices Sunday, uncertain Monday•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Suffers torn ligaments•