Langford will not return to Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a sprained right wrist.

Langford was one of the Celtics set to see increased run as coach Brad Stevens rested his key players in the team's final seeding game. Before exiting, Langford played 30 minutes, recording six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists. It's unclear if Langford will be available for Boston's first playoff matchup against Philadelphia, but chances are, he wasn't going to have a significant role in the rotation anyway.