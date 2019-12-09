Langford is expected to be cleared from the injury report soon, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Langford has yet to see action with the Celtics this year after suffering a severe right ankle sprain in preseason. Though he's seen action on three occasions in the G League, Langford has yet to be cleared from the injury report, which has barred him from playing with Boston. He participated in shootaround Monday and is "expected to be cleared soon" according to coach Brad Stevens, indicating that he could make his NBA debut at some point this week.