Langford (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Long Island Nets, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Langford appears to be on track to return from an ankle sprain that's been hampering him for the past couple of weeks. He's averaging 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 20.0 minutes across two G-League games and has yet to appear for the Celtics so far during his rookie year.