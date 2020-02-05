Langford is expected to start Wednesday's game against the Magic, voice of the Boston Celtics Sean Grande reports.

Kemba Walker (knee), Daniel Theis (ankle) and Marcus Smart (thigh) are all sidelined, and coach Brad Stevens will opt to experiment with a new starting five. Langford has seen 15-plus minutes on only four occasions this season, and in those games, he's averaged 4.8 points and 1.8 rebounds.