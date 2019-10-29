Celtics' Romeo Langford: Full participant in practice
Langford (knee) was a full participant in practice Tuesday, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Langford has yet to make his NBA debut due to a right knee strain, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. The team has yet to reveal his status for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, however.
