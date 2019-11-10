Celtics' Romeo Langford: Gathers six blocks for Red Claws
Langford posted 27 points (10-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, six blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's opening night 148-125 win in Delaware.
Langford, a first-round pick for the Celtics, was fantastic in his professional debut. It's expected that Boston will have Langford build his confidence with the Red Claws after playing in only 32 collegiate games as well as missing much of the preseason (knee). The six blocks were a nice surprise from the 6-foot-6 guard. Next up is Friday's home opener versus the Mad Ants.
More News
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Assigned to Red Claws•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Cleared from injury report•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Full participant in practice•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Out again Friday•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Ruled out for season opener•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.