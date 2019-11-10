Langford posted 27 points (10-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, six blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's opening night 148-125 win in Delaware.

Langford, a first-round pick for the Celtics, was fantastic in his professional debut. It's expected that Boston will have Langford build his confidence with the Red Claws after playing in only 32 collegiate games as well as missing much of the preseason (knee). The six blocks were a nice surprise from the 6-foot-6 guard. Next up is Friday's home opener versus the Mad Ants.