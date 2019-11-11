Celtics' Romeo Langford: Good to go Monday
Langford (illness) is available to play Monday against the Mavericks.
Langford has yet to crack Boston's rotation thus far, though Gordon Hayward's injury could end up leading to a small opportunity for the rookie.
