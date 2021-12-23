Langford posted 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and a block over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 home win over the Cavaliers.

Langford earned his second start of the season and played a season-high 31 minutes. Coach Ime Udoka said he started Langford instead of Denis Schroder due to Cleveland's usually over-sized lineups. Langford's nine boards were a career-high. Certainly those rebounds were a tad easier with both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley out for Cleveland due to Covid-19.