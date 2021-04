Langford had six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and six assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 victory over the Knicks.

Playing in just his third game of the season, Langford moved into the starting lineup with Kemba Walker sitting out on the second night of a back-to-back. Despite the promotion, Langford failed to deliver anything close to a standard league fantasy line. The six assists were nice but at this stage, he needs to be left on the wire in all competitive formats.