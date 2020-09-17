Langford (adductor) left Thursday's game against the Heat in the first quarter and is doubtful to return, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

With Langford doubtful to return, Semi Ojeleye figures to pick up extra minutes in his stead. Langford is already scheduled for wrist surgery after this season, and he's been able to play through the injury, but it remains unclear how long his new adductor strain will affect his availability for the rest of the series against the Heat.