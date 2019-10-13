Celtics' Romeo Langford: Leaves game after slipping on court
Langford departed Sunday's preseason game after slipping on a wet spot on the floor, John Karalis of MassLive.com reports. He's been diagnosed with a strained right knee.
Langford left the game and went directly to the locker room, and he's since been diagnosed with a strained knee. The rookie out of Indiana will likely undergo further testing in the near future to determine the severity of the injury.
