Langford departed Sunday's preseason game after slipping on a wet spot on the floor, John Karalis of MassLive.com reports. He's been diagnosed with a strained right knee.

Langford left the game and went directly to the locker room, and he's since been diagnosed with a strained knee. The rookie out of Indiana will likely undergo further testing in the near future to determine the severity of the injury.

