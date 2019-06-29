Langford isn't expected to suit up for the Celtics' entry in the Las Vegas Summer League while recovering from the thumb surgery he required earlier in the spring, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Langford played through the thumb issue for much of his lone college season at Indiana, which may have contributed to him shooting just 27.2 percent from three-point range. The inefficiency from distance didn't prevent the Celtics from nabbing Langford with the No. 14 overall pick in the June 20 draft, even while the 6-foot-6 wing remained in the recovery process from surgery. Since he wasn't cleared for full contact when the Celtics began practicing for the summer league this weekend, Langford will likely be in observational mode off the bench when Boston begins its Las Vegas slate.