Langford produced six points (3-4 FG), one rebound and one block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 win over the Magic.

In the first start of his career, Langford had a quiet outing, but shot an effective 75 percent from the field. He received the spot start with both Kemba Walker (knee) and Marcus Smart (quad) out. The rookie logged a career-high 28 minutes and could see a similar role Friday versus the Hawks, if both Smart and Walker remain sidelined. Atlanta is a friendly matchup for opposing guards, but Langford would still be a very risky option for all formats.