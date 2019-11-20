Langford (ankle) isn't available Wednesday for the G League's Maine Red Claws in their game against the Raptors 905, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Langford will be sidelined for a second straight G League contest while tending to the ankle injury, which he picked up Friday in Maine's 103-100 win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Since he's not signed to a two-way contract, the rookie first-round pick is still expected to spend most of the 2019-20 campaign with the Celtics, though he'll likely see plenty of action in the G League since regular minutes probably won't be available for him at the NBA level this season.