Celtics' Romeo Langford: Not on injury report
Langford (illness) is not on the team's injury report and is expected to play Monday against the Bulls, Tom Westerholm of The Springfield Republican reports.
Langford has missed the Celtics' last five games but hopes to be back Monday. He is averaging just 2.3 points in 10.2 minutes across nine games so far this season.
