Langford is dealing with a groin injury, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.

Langford has apparently been limited in practice recently due to the injury, though he said he expects to be fine. Once healthy, the rookie will look to carve out a spot for himself in Boston's rotation, though he'll likely open the season as a reserve option on the wing behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Gordon Hayward.