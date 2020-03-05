Play

Langford (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Jazz, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Langford is apparently feeling better after exiting Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers with an illness. He's appeared in each of the past three games after receiving a DNP-CD against the Jazz last week, though he's averaging just 10.3 minutes in those contests.

