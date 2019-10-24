Celtics' Romeo Langford: Out again Friday
Langford (knee) has been ruled out Friday against the Raptors, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.
Langford is still nursing a right knee strain and will miss a second consecutive game as a result. It remains to be seen whether he'll be cleared to return for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set.
