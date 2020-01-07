Celtics' Romeo Langford: Out again Wednesday
Langford (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Spurs, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Langford has now been ruled out for his third straight contest while dealing with an illness. His next chance to take the court will come in the second half of Boston's back-to-back Thursday in Philadelphia.
