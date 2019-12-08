Celtics' Romeo Langford: Out Monday
Langford (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Langford continues to manage the right ankle sprain from mid-November and has yet to make his NBA debut. The rookie first-round pick did play in a G League game for the Maine Red Claws last week, but it's unclear when he may get clear of the injury report.
