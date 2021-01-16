Langford (wrist) is out Sunday against the Knicks.
As expected, Langford remains out and still has an uncertain return timetable. He isn't expected to have a fantasy-relevant role once he returns.
More News
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Still out Friday•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Facing uncertain return timeline•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Third-year option picked up•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Sheds cast, in brace•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Remains in cast•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Undergoes wrist surgery•