Langford (conditioning) is out Wednesday against the Mavericks.
Langford has passed through health and safety protocols but needs to get his conditioning back up to speed before seeing the court for the first time this season. Once he's cleared to play, he's not expected to have a fantasy-relevant role in the Celtics' rotation.
