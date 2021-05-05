Langford will not play Wednesday as he enters concussion protocols, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.

Langford will miss Wednesday's game after bumping heads with a teammate in practice. The 21-year-old has received relatively inconsistent amounts of playing time over the past month. Although he's averaged 15.6 minutes of action in his last 14 games, the guard has only produced 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. Payton Pritchard and Tremont Waters will likely be the primary beneficiaries of Langford's injury.