Langford produced four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 26 minutes in Wednesday's 140-115 win over the Nets.

In his post-game presser, coach Brad Stevens commended Langford's defensive effort. The rookie earned a plus/minus rating of plus-27 during the blowout win over the depleted Nets. This was the second NBA game in which the young Langford blocked multiple shots. (He had three blocks on Feb. 7). Don't expect Langford or Boston's other young reserves to receive this much playing time on Friday as the C's face the Raptors. During his rookie season, Langford has only played 20 or more minutes in six games.