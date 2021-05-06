Langford (concussion protocol) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Bulls.
After a one-game absence due to concussion protocols, Langford should be back in action Friday. With Jaylen Brown (ankle) still out, Langford could see more action than usual, assuming he plays.
More News
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Doesn't produce in start•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Starting for injured Brown•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Hands out six dimes in spot-start•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Available Sunday•