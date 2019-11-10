Celtics' Romeo Langford: Probable vs. Dallas
Langford (illness) is considered probable for Monday's game against Dallas.
The rookie has not been a part of the Celtics' rotation thus far, though there's a chance Gordon Hayward's injury could end up leading to a minor opportunity for Langford in the short-term. Even so, the Indiana product has minimal fantasy upside.
