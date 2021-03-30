Langford (COVID-19 protocols) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Langford could be ready to make his season debut, as his upgrade to questionable marks a step in the right direction. Even if he is available to play on Wednesday, though, coach Brad Stephens said that the 21-year-old will not play much early as he gets into game shape.
