Celtics' Romeo Langford: Questionable with illness
Langford is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards due to an illness.
The rookie first-round pick apparently picked up the illness from teammate Kemba Walker and may not be able to play Monday. Langford hasn't seen much playing time over the last three games, totaling only 10 minutes.
