Langford did not get off the bench during Wednesday's 114-103 road win over Utah.

Wednesday marked the rookie's third DNP-CD over Boston's last nine games. Oddly enough, that nine game run began with Langford's first career start on Feb. 5. Langford and fellow rookie Carsen Edwards might benefit from another visit with the Maine Red Claws to receive a quick boost in playing time and confidence.

