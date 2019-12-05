Celtics' Romeo Langford: Ruled out Friday
Langford (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Langford has been nursing a sprained right ankle since mid-November, though he played in Sunday's G League game, tallying 14 points and three rebounds across 17 minutes. He'll sit out Friday as he continues to work back to full speed.
