Celtics' Romeo Langford: Ruled out Saturday
Langford (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Langford will miss his third-straight game due to a right knee strain. Until an official timetable is given for his return, consider Langford day-to-day heading into Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.
