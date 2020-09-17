Langford (wrist/adductor) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's contest against the Heat, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Langford left Thursday's game in the first quarter and will not return, leaving Semi Ojeleye to pick up his slack. Langford has been able to play through a wrist injury during the postseason, but it's unclear how his recently acquired adductor strain will affect his availability the rest of the series against Miami.