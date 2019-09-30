Celtics' Romeo Langford: Says he's at 100 percent
Langford said Monday that his surgically repaired hand is at 100 percent, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.
This isn't breaking news, as Langford was fully cleared more than a week ago, but it's nonetheless encouraging to hear the rookie shrug off any lingering concerns. Langford will attempt to break into the Celtics' rotation in Year 1, but he'll likely begin the year as a reserve option on the wing behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Gordon Hayward.
