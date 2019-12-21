Celtics' Romeo Langford: Scores first NBA points
Langford scored six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and snagged two steals in 18 minutes of run in Friday's 114-93 home win over the Pistons.
These six points were Langford's first career NBA points. The blowout win allowed coach Brad Stevens to give bench players Langford, Javonte Green and even Tacko Fall meaningful minutes. Hopefully this means the ankle injuries that plagued Langford early in the season are behind him. The C's stay at home to face the Hornets on Sunday.
