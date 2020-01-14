Langford (illness) returned to action in Monday's 113-101 win over the Bulls, producing two points (2-2 FT) in his two minutes of court time.

Langford sat out the Celtics' last handful of games with the illness, but even in times of better health this season, the rookie first-round pick hasn't regularly been featured in coach Brad Stevens' rotation. Unless Boston incurs an injury to one of its key wings, Langford wouldn't seem to have a path to consistent minutes off the bench.