Langford was taken by the Celtics at No. 14 in the NBA Draft via the Kings.

Langford is a natural scorer who thrives in isolation, but will need to work on his jumper, decision-making, and all around efficiency in order for his offensive talents to fully translate to the league. There are still a lot of questions about what the Celtics' roster will look like when the 2019-20 season tips off, so it remains to be seen what type of role he will play out the gate. The Indiana product averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds across 34.1 minutes per game during his Freshman season.