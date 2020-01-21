Celtics' Romeo Langford: Sent to G League
Langford was assigned to the Maine Red Claws on Tuesday.
Langford has played in just three of the last 10 games for the Celtics, so he'll head back to the G League where he'll have the opportunity to stay sharp.
